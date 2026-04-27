The U.S. Navy Band Cruisers perform at Nay Aug Park

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260503-N-PG545-1353, Scranton, Pennsylvania (May 3, 2026) Musician 1st Class Jeffrey Harrigan interacts with audience member after a U.S. Navy Band Cruisers concert at Nay Aug Park in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Cruisers performed four public concerts in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Delaware in support of the Freedom 250 initiative celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)