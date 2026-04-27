The course represents a shift in the ARCG’s approach to career management. While 79Vs have traditionally focused on reenlistment and transitions, the new Command Career Counselor Course elevates the role to that of a strategic advisor.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 19:40
|Photo ID:
|9658477
|VIRIN:
|260501-A-OQ489-2573
|Resolution:
|5383x4000
|Size:
|5.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Professional Development in Focus: ARCG Leaders at Recruiting and Retention College [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.