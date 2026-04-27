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    Professional Development in Focus: ARCG Leaders at Recruiting and Retention College [Image 2 of 5]

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    Professional Development in Focus: ARCG Leaders at Recruiting and Retention College

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Najee Tate Milton 

    Army Reserve Careers Group

    The course represents a shift in the ARCG’s approach to career management. While 79Vs have traditionally focused on reenlistment and transitions, the new Command Career Counselor Course elevates the role to that of a strategic advisor.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.03.2026 19:40
    Photo ID: 9658477
    VIRIN: 260501-A-OQ489-2573
    Resolution: 5383x4000
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Professional Development in Focus: ARCG Leaders at Recruiting and Retention College [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Najee Tate Milton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Individual Honoree in AGSU
    Professional Development in Focus: ARCG Leaders at Recruiting and Retention College
    USARCG Concludes Command Career Counselor Course at Fort Knox
    USARCG Concludes Command Career Counselor Course at Fort Knox
    SFC Joshi Participates in Classroom Discussion

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    Go Army
    Command and Control Battle Management Operations
    ARCG ARCC USAR JROTC
    Go Army Reserve
    ARCG - Army Reserve Careers Group

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