U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, dig trenches before a counter-landing live fire training event during Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Paoay Sand Dunes, Philippines, May 1, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2026 03:33
|Photo ID:
|9657140
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-OY081-1011
|Resolution:
|6267x4178
|Size:
|10.53 MB
|Location:
|PAOAY SAND DUNES, PH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines prepare for counter-landing live fire event [Image 10 of 10], by Sgt Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.