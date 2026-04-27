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    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan [Image 15 of 17]

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    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.02.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team and their contractors continue to work with FEMA to bring in temporary emergency generators and install them at critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 22:53
    Photo ID: 9657046
    VIRIN: 260503-D-A1410-8235
    Resolution: 5120x3414
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan
    USACE Temporary Emergency Power Continues support to Saipan

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    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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