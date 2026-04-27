Spiritual support for combat readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mara Wladyka, a chaplain with the 187th Fighter Wing meets with Senior Airman Caziah Cooper, a member of security forces at Dannelly Field, Ala., during a combat readiness exercise, May 1, 2026. Chaplain Wladyka brings over 20 years of military experience to the newer enlisted members and will retire in the the next few months. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)