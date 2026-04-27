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    Spiritual support for combat readiness

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    Spiritual support for combat readiness

    DANNELLY FIELD, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mara Wladyka, a chaplain with the 187th Fighter Wing meets with Senior Airman Caziah Cooper, a member of security forces at Dannelly Field, Ala., during a combat readiness exercise, May 1, 2026. Chaplain Wladyka brings over 20 years of military experience to the newer enlisted members and will retire in the the next few months. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 16:16
    Photo ID: 9656697
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-DS819-2015
    Resolution: 5575x3709
    Size: 2.36 MB
    Location: DANNELLY FIELD, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spiritual support for combat readiness, by TSgt Renee Crugnale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    187th Fighter Wing
    readiness
    Alabama Air National Guard
    Redtails
    Air National Guard
    CRI Exercise

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