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    2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 21 of 22]

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    2026 Charleston Airshow

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer 

    Joint Base Charleston

    The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly F/A-18 Super Hornets in formation during the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots relied on intensive training and communication to maintain tight formations and highlighted the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 11:58
    Photo ID: 9656357
    VIRIN: 260501-F-RU950-1768
    Resolution: 6074x4049
    Size: 5.5 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    U.S. Navy Blue Angels
    U.S. Air Force

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