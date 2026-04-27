The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly F/A-18 Super Hornets in formation during the 2026 Charleston Airshow in Charleston, South Carolina, May 1, 2026. The pilots relied on intensive training and communication to maintain tight formations and highlighted the capabilities of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amori Greer)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2026 11:58
|Photo ID:
|9656357
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-RU950-1768
|Resolution:
|6074x4049
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Charleston Airshow [Image 22 of 22], by A1C Amori Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.