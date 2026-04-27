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    JBER's 'Rubber Ducky Round-Up' [Image 1 of 4]

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    JBER's 'Rubber Ducky Round-Up'

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Rubber ducks float in the water during the Rubber Ducky Round-up event at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, April 10, 2026. The Rubber Ducky Round-up is an annual event that families around the installation can participate in, highlighting April’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 21:09
    Photo ID: 9655321
    VIRIN: 260410-F-IW449-1030
    Resolution: 5330x3546
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JBER's 'Rubber Ducky Round-Up' [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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