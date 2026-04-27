Rubber ducks float in the water during the Rubber Ducky Round-up event at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, April 10, 2026. The Rubber Ducky Round-up is an annual event that families around the installation can participate in, highlighting April’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 21:09
|Photo ID:
|9655321
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-IW449-1030
|Resolution:
|5330x3546
|Size:
|4.69 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER's 'Rubber Ducky Round-Up' [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.