JBER's 'Rubber Ducky Round-Up'

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Rubber ducks float in the water during the Rubber Ducky Round-up event at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska, April 10, 2026. The Rubber Ducky Round-up is an annual event that families around the installation can participate in, highlighting April’s Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies)