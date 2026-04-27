A UH-60 Black Hawk transports distinguished visitors to the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant for a tour of the facility, Orem, Utah, April, 30, 2026. By integrating air, land, cyber, and interagency capabilities, Exercise Wolverine demonstrates the Utah National Guard’s commitment to readiness and its ability to defend the homeland. (Utah National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9655318
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-MB608-1016
|Resolution:
|1751x985
|Size:
|274.18 KB
|Location:
|OREM, UTAH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Wolverine Cyber [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.