Exercise Wolverine Cyber

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A UH-60 Black Hawk transports distinguished visitors to the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant for a tour of the facility, Orem, Utah, April, 30, 2026. By integrating air, land, cyber, and interagency capabilities, Exercise Wolverine demonstrates the Utah National Guard’s commitment to readiness and its ability to defend the homeland. (Utah National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker)