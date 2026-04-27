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    Exercise Wolverine Cyber [Image 16 of 16]

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    Exercise Wolverine Cyber

    OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker 

    128th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Black Hawk transports distinguished visitors to the Don A. Christiansen Regional Water Treatment Plant for a tour of the facility, Orem, Utah, April, 30, 2026. By integrating air, land, cyber, and interagency capabilities, Exercise Wolverine demonstrates the Utah National Guard’s commitment to readiness and its ability to defend the homeland. (Utah National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9655318
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-MB608-1016
    Resolution: 1751x985
    Size: 274.18 KB
    Location: OREM, UTAH, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Wolverine Cyber [Image 16 of 16], by SFC Nathan Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Homeland Defense
    Utah National Guard
    always ready
    Always There
    EXWolverine

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