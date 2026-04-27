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    South Dakota National Guard conducts Black Hawk wildfire suppression drill at Angostura Reservoir [Image 1 of 2]

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    South Dakota National Guard conducts Black Hawk wildfire suppression drill at Angostura Reservoir

    HOT SPRINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Spc. Gabriel Skaggs 

    129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, conduct a wildfire suppression drill using an HH-60M Black Hawk at Angostura Reservoir, South Dakota, May 1, 2026. The training is part of an annual certification and recertification with South Dakota Wildland Fire. The exercise provides hands-on experience for interagency ground personnel.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:44
    Photo ID: 9655187
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-CD379-1674
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 907.57 KB
    Location: HOT SPRINGS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, South Dakota National Guard conducts Black Hawk wildfire suppression drill at Angostura Reservoir [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Gabriel Skaggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    South Dakota National Guard conducts Black Hawk wildfire suppression drill at Angostura Reservoir
    South Dakota National Guard conducts Black Hawk wildfire suppression drill at Angostura Reservoir

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    South Dakota National Guard
    SDNG
    1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion

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