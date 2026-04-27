South Dakota National Guard conducts Black Hawk wildfire suppression drill at Angostura Reservoir

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion, South Dakota Army National Guard, conduct a wildfire suppression drill using an HH-60M Black Hawk at Angostura Reservoir, South Dakota, May 1, 2026. The training is part of an annual certification and recertification with South Dakota Wildland Fire. The exercise provides hands-on experience for interagency ground personnel.