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    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3]

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    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Daily Operations

    NEWPORT NEWS, UNITED STATES

    12.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

    Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Demario Davis, right, from Miami, performs planned maintenance on a MK-1 Inflatable Life Vest under the supervision of Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Maurisa Brooks, from Milwaukee, both assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), April 9, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford‑class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:19
    Photo ID: 9655175
    VIRIN: 260409-N-UP745-1004
    Resolution: 3085x4627
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Daily Operations
    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Daily Operations
    PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Daily Operations

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    CVN 79
    PCU John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)
    Navy
    Sailors
    PRT

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