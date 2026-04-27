PCU John F. Kennedy Conducts Daily Operations

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Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Demario Davis, right, from Miami, performs planned maintenance on a MK-1 Inflatable Life Vest under the supervision of Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Maurisa Brooks, from Milwaukee, both assigned to Deck Department aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), April 9, 2026. John F. Kennedy is the second Ford‑class aircraft carrier and is under construction at HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division in Newport News, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)