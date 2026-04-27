94th AAMDC Reenlists on Helicopter Airfield

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U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Reyes, a G4 movements non-commissioned officer assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) reenlists at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. Reyes reenlisted in front of a Boeing CH-47 Chinook at the airfield a day before she was to be promoted to the rank of sergeant first class on May 1. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)