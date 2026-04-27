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    Joint Service WOTS Integration Day [Image 2 of 2]

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    Joint Service WOTS Integration Day

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army warrant officer candidates and cadre assigned to their respective Warrant Officer Training Schools pose for a group photo during a joint integration event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 24, 2026. The event strengthened interoperability, fostered cross-service collaboration and enhanced understanding of each service’s warrant officer training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 13:49
    Photo ID: 9654252
    VIRIN: 260424-F-FQ596-2019
    Resolution: 3580x2014
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Service WOTS Integration Day [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AETC
    AFROTC
    WOTS
    Warrant Officer Training School
    air force
    Army

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