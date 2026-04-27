Joint Service WOTS Integration Day

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U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army warrant officer candidates and cadre assigned to their respective Warrant Officer Training Schools pose for a group photo during a joint integration event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 24, 2026. The event strengthened interoperability, fostered cross-service collaboration and enhanced understanding of each service’s warrant officer training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)