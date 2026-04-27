U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army warrant officer candidates and cadre assigned to their respective Warrant Officer Training Schools pose for a group photo during a joint integration event at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 24, 2026. The event strengthened interoperability, fostered cross-service collaboration and enhanced understanding of each service’s warrant officer training mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tanner Doerr)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 13:49
|Photo ID:
|9654252
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-FQ596-2019
|Resolution:
|3580x2014
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Service WOTS Integration Day [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Tanner Doerr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.