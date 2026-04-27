LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response

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A dockworker directs the offloading of a U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle from U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 62,operating from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland , at the Port of Saipan in Puerto Rico Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 26, 2026. The Department of War plays a key role in disaster response and all efforts are in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with CNMI civil and local officials to recover from the impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)