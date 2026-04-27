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    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response [Image 6 of 8]

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    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response

    PUERTO RICO VILLAGE, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    A dockworker directs the offloading of a U.S. Army Light Medium Tactical Vehicle from U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 62,operating from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland , at the Port of Saipan in Puerto Rico Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 26, 2026. The Department of War plays a key role in disaster response and all efforts are in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with CNMI civil and local officials to recover from the impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 06:59
    Photo ID: 9653222
    VIRIN: 260426-F-TM624-1141
    Resolution: 3535x4419
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: PUERTO RICO VILLAGE, MP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response
    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response
    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response
    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response
    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response
    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response
    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response
    LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response

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    Typhoon
    Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)
    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
    TyphoonSinlaku

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