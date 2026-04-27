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    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson [Image 9 of 9]

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    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Sotodavila 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262), Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing present flowers to the spouses of the incoming and outgoing commanding officers during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Daniel M. Schierling relinquished command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Soto Davila)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 03:12
    Photo ID: 9652949
    VIRIN: 260501-M-JH235-1202
    Resolution: 4591x3061
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Ryan Sotodavila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson
    Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson

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    Change of Command, VMM-262, MV-22B, ceremony

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