Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson

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U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262), Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing present flowers to the spouses of the incoming and outgoing commanding officers during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Daniel M. Schierling relinquished command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Soto Davila)