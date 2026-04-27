U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262), Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing present flowers to the spouses of the incoming and outgoing commanding officers during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, May 1, 2026. During the ceremony, Col. Daniel M. Schierling relinquished command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Soto Davila)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9652949
|VIRIN:
|260501-M-JH235-1202
|Resolution:
|4591x3061
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Daniel Schierling relinquishes command of VMM-262 to Lt. Col. Derick E. Staffenson [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Ryan Sotodavila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.