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    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 5 of 8]

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    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (April 27, 2026) Vice Admiral Richard Seif, Commander Submarine Force Atlantic presents the prestigious Lockwood Award to Commander Mark Gordon, Commanding Officer of the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility in Yorktown, Virginia. The award was created by the Program Executive Office Undersea Warfare Systems (PEO-UWS) which oversees the undersea weapons portfolio, including torpedoes and torpedo systems. PEO-UWS created the award in 2024 to recognize and encourage friendly competition and excellence with regard to maintaining the U.S. Navy’s arsenal of Mark 48 heavyweight torpedoes. PEO-UWS leadership present the award annually among the U.S. Navy’s three Torpedo Intermediate Maintenance Facilities (IMF) located at Pearl Harbor, Keyport and the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. The inaugural award was presented to the Pearl Harbor IMA in 2025; this was the first time the prestigious award was presented to the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 21:59
    Photo ID: 9652550
    VIRIN: 260428-N-TG517-6025
    Resolution: 4843x3336
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown [Image 8 of 8], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Lockwood Award presented to the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Prestigious Lockwood Award presented to the Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Lockwood Award presented to Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility onboard Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

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    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Intermediate Maintenance Facility
    Torpedo
    Navy Submarine Torpedo Facility Yorktown
    Lockwood Award

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