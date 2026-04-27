2d Cavalry Regiment continues convoy operations during Sword 26

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U.S. Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment refuel reserve fuel cans in preparation for the next day’s road march during exercise Sword 26, Oleśnica, Poland, April 28, 2026. From April 27 to May 31, 2026, U.S. and Allied forces will exercise NATO’s Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, demonstrating NATO’s ability to fight and win on the modern battlefield. Nearly 15,000 troops from 11 nations will train across the High North, Baltic region, and Poland, executing rapid maneuvers, air defense, counter-drone operations, and cyber defense to validate NATO’s regional defense plans in real time. This series of linked exercises, including Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response, turns investment into capability. Soldiers integrate unmanned systems, AI-enabled command and control, and live data networks to move faster, decide faster, and fight more effectively across all domains. Sword 26 demonstrates how U.S. Army Europe and Africa drives transformation at scale while strengthening deterrence. Together with our Allies, we are building a unified, lethal force ready to defend NATO territory and respond to any threat. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jehu Martinez)