Photo Submitted by Hector De Los Santos-Nonoal (center) as he moves upfield during a soccer session, applying the discipline and teamwork that will carry over into his future career in the Army Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 16:09
|Photo ID:
|9651812
|VIRIN:
|260410-A-WX139-6397
|Resolution:
|624x468
|Size:
|114.44 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Reps He Puts In [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Katherine Devereaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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