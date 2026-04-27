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    The Reps He Puts In [Image 1 of 2]

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    The Reps He Puts In

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Devereaux 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Photo Submitted by Hector De Los Santos-Nonoal (center) as he moves upfield during a soccer session, applying the discipline and teamwork that will carry over into his future career in the Army Reserve.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:09
    Photo ID: 9651812
    VIRIN: 260410-A-WX139-6397
    Resolution: 624x468
    Size: 114.44 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The Reps He Puts In [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Katherine Devereaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #TwiceTheCitizen
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