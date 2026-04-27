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    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April [Image 5 of 40]

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    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project, known as the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, on April 7, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors began in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February 2024 to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and will be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9651807
    VIRIN: 260407-A-OK556-5587
    Resolution: 3920x2339
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April
    Fort McCoy’s East Barracks project nearing completion; building at 97 percent complete as of end of April

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    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, East Barracks Project, Army Corps of Engineers, Army Quality of Life, IMCOM

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