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    Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73) [Image 2 of 2]

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    Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73)

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristinejoy Nool 

    USS DECATUR

    260425-N-RP000-2204

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), kneel while an MH-60S, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, lands on the flight deck, April 25, 2026. Decatur, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine Joy S. Nool)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 14:29
    Photo ID: 9651287
    VIRIN: 260425-N-RP000-2204
    Resolution: 5552x3701
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73) [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Kristinejoy Nool, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73)
    Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73)

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