Flight Quarters Aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73)

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260425-N-RP000-2204



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 25, 2026) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73), kneel while an MH-60S, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, lands on the flight deck, April 25, 2026. Decatur, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristine Joy S. Nool)