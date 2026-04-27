AI Working Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Root, the executive officer of Surface Warfare Schools Command, speaks to an artificial intelligence working group April 27, 2026, at SWSC aboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. SWSC is working to implement large language models into its education and training programs to enhance the ability of Surface Warrior to dominate the battle space.