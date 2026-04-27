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    AI Working Group [Image 2 of 2]

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    AI Working Group

    NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Allison 

    Surface Warfare Schools Command

    U.S. Navy Capt. Michel Root, the executive officer of Surface Warfare Schools Command, speaks to an artificial intelligence working group April 27, 2026, at SWSC aboard Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. SWSC is working to implement large language models into its education and training programs to enhance the ability of Surface Warrior to dominate the battle space.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 14:26
    Photo ID: 9651280
    VIRIN: 260427-N-BT947-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AI Working Group [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jacob Allison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Artificial Inteliigence

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