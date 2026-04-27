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    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition [Image 13 of 14]

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    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana M Clarke 

    The United States Army Drill Sergeant Academy

    Drill Sergeants from across Army Training Center-Fort Jackson and the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy participate in the 2026 Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition at Fort Jackson, S.C., April 22, 2026. One winner from each Center of Excellence will move on to compete in the 2026 U.S. Army Recruiting Command's Drill Sergeant of the Year competition in the fall. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dana Clarke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 11:28
    Photo ID: 9650655
    VIRIN: 260422-A-GV774-7017
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    2026 ATC-Fort Jackson and USADSA Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

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