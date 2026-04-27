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    USAG Stuttgart host opening for outdoor worship area on Robinson Barracks [Image 1 of 4]

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    USAG Stuttgart host opening for outdoor worship area on Robinson Barracks

    BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, GERMANY

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart chaplains and Directorate of Public Works employees gather around the newly constructed outdoor worship area behind the chapel on April 29, 2026, at Robinson Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Chaplain (Col.) David Curlin and Deputy Chaplain Jeffrey Nevin hosted the event to thank the DPW team for building the space, presenting them with commander's coins and traditional German beer mugs. Following the ceremony, attendees gathered in the chapel annex for a barbecue cooked by Chaplain (Maj.) Bryan Funk.

    USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 04:13
    Photo ID: 9650025
    VIRIN: 200405-O-DV808-2093
    Resolution: 6862x4575
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: BADEN-WURTTEMBERG, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Stuttgart host opening for outdoor worship area on Robinson Barracks [Image 4 of 4], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAG Stuttgart open new outdoor worship area on Robinson Barracks
    USAG Stuttgart open new outdoor worship area on Robinson Barracks
    USAG Stuttgart open new outdoor worship area on Robinson Barracks

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