USAG Stuttgart host opening for outdoor worship area on Robinson Barracks

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U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart chaplains and Directorate of Public Works employees gather around the newly constructed outdoor worship area behind the chapel on April 29, 2026, at Robinson Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany. Chaplain (Col.) David Curlin and Deputy Chaplain Jeffrey Nevin hosted the event to thank the DPW team for building the space, presenting them with commander's coins and traditional German beer mugs. Following the ceremony, attendees gathered in the chapel annex for a barbecue cooked by Chaplain (Maj.) Bryan Funk.



USAG Stuttgart serves as the Department of War’s premier overseas command and control platform, hosting two Unified Combatant Commands and three Service Component Commands across five installations. U.S. Army photo by Balmina Sehra.