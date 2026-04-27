Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems capabilities

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The Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Electronic Warfare System Direction Finding system from, 1st Battalion, 51st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division/Multi-Domain Command - Pacific, stands ready to track, identify, and destroy Unmanned Aircraft Systems with non-kinetic effects as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Ian Sandall)