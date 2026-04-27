(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Capabilities [Image 1 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Capabilities

    PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Maj. Ian Sandall 

    7th Infantry Division

    The Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Electronic Warfare System Direction Finding system from, 1st Battalion, 51st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 7th Infantry Division/Multi-Domain Command - Pacific, stands ready to track, identify, and destroy Unmanned Aircraft Systems with non-kinetic effects as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Ian Sandall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 03:18
    Photo ID: 9649971
    VIRIN: 260426-A-KN550-4261
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Capabilities [Image 11 of 11], by MAJ Ian Sandall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems Capabilities
    Balikatan 2026: Joint Military Services learn about U.S. Army Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems Capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BK26, FriendsPartnersAllies, Philippines, Interoperability, Balikatan, Balikatan 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery