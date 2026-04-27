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    USACE Continues Support to Saipan Post Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 1 of 3]

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    USACE Continues Support to Saipan Post Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Honolulu District’s Power Planning and Response Team work with their contractors to install temporary emergency power to critical facilities throughout the island of Saipan. USACE is working with local officials and FEMA to assess and install emergency generators in the wake of Super Typhoon Sinlaku.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:47
    Photo ID: 9649458
    VIRIN: 260429-D-A1410-3934
    Resolution: 5120x3840
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    USACE Continues Support to Saipan Post Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    USACE Power Team Continues Support to Saipan
    USACE Power Team Continues Support to Saipan

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    temporary emergency power
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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