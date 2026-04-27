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    FCC Foose Reenlistment [Image 2 of 3]

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    FCC Foose Reenlistment

    UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Minkala 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2026) Chief Fire Controlman Steven Foose, assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, and Rear Adm. Justin Kubu, commander of CSG-15, pose with photos of Foose and his parents during a reenlistment ceremony held aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Foose reenlisted on the ship, contributing to the legacy of his parents, who both served on Theodore Roosevelt during their time in the U.S. Navy. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore Minkala/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:24
    Photo ID: 9649443
    VIRIN: 260426-N-FN946-1089
    Resolution: 3506x5449
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, FCC Foose Reenlistment [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Theodore Minkala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tradition and legacy
    CSG15
    Family
    U.S. Navy
    Reenlistment

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