FCC Foose Reenlistment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 26, 2026) Chief Fire Controlman Steven Foose, assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 15, and Rear Adm. Justin Kubu, commander of CSG-15, pose with photos of Foose and his parents during a reenlistment ceremony held aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Foose reenlisted on the ship, contributing to the legacy of his parents, who both served on Theodore Roosevelt during their time in the U.S. Navy. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore Minkala/Released)