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    USS Tripoli F-35 Flight Ops [Image 2 of 5]

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    USS Tripoli F-35 Flight Ops

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.16.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    An F-35B Lighting II, attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121, prepares to take off from the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 17, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 19:57
    Photo ID: 9649400
    VIRIN: 260417-N-NO146-1025
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Tripoli F-35 Flight Ops [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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