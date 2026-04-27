USS Tripoli Flight Operations

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An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, prepares to take off from the flight deck of America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), April 17, 2026. Tripoli is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)