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    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh [Image 2 of 2]

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    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh

    SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    260409-N-CM740-1040 WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (April 9, 2026) - Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Long Nguyen, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo April 9, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 11:36
    Photo ID: 9648271
    VIRIN: 260409-N-CM740-2012
    Resolution: 1638x2048
    Size: 761.52 KB
    Location: SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh
    Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh

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    Recruiting, Sailors, NTAG Pittsburgh, portrait

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