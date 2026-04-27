Recruiters of NTAG Pittsburgh

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260409-N-CM740-1040 WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (April 9, 2026) - Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Long Nguyen, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh, poses for a photo April 9, 2026. NTAG Pittsburgh, part of Navy Recruiting Command, recruits the next generation of Navy Sailors throughout areas in Pennsylvania, New York, West Virginia, and Maryland. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)