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Brad Rippey, USDA Meteorologist and managing editor of the Weekly Weather and Crop Bulletin delivers some remarks and answers questions at the USDA Headquarters in Washington D.C. during the 2026 National Association of Farm Broadcasting (NAFB) Annual Washington Watch, April 28, 2026.



The NAFB News Service connects their listeners to current agricultural news from around the country and from fellow NAFB members. The News Service provides Broadcast Council members with current news, information, commodity prices, and more in a single location. The News Service is located on NAFB.com. Once logged in, broadcasters find ready-to-use audio reports for daily broadcasts. Stories available online are provided by NAFB members, industry partners, and NAFB News Service staff. Farm broadcasters from across the country submit audio and scripts for use by other broadcasters. Industry partners work with the News Service to produce and distribute news and information on product updates, legislative issues, and association news, utilizing the News Service as an effective and efficient way to connect with more than 180 Broadcast Council members. The NAFB News Service connects daily with more than 70 member stations and more than 40 networks. NAFB members may be heard daily on more than 1,500 radio, TV, and satellite stations throughout the United States. (USDA photo by Christophe Paul)