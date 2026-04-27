Balikatan 2026: 317th AW delivers MCV to U.S. Marines in Basco, Philippines

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A U.S. Marine assigned to I Marine Expeditionary Force inspects a U.S. Marine Corps Mobile Command Vehicle prior to load onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft equipped with external fuel tanks in support of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)