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    Dive Course Students Train Under Water [Image 16 of 20]

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    Dive Course Students Train Under Water

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2026

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    An instructor from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, provides feedback to a student who is in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, during open-circuit scuba training in a pool at NAS Key West, Florida February 18, 2026. Students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 07:00
    Photo ID: 9647749
    VIRIN: 260218-A-OP908-3829
    Resolution: 3600x2700
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Dive Course Students Train Under Water [Image 20 of 20], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water
    Dive Course Students Train Under Water

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    Scuba
    Key West
    Dive School
    GoArmySOF
    Special Forces
    Combat Dive Qualification Course

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