UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026

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Australian Lt. Gen. Scott Winter, deputy commander of United Nations Command, hosts the member states defense attaches following the Ambassadors Roundtable for discussions at Dragon Hill Lodge on U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 29, 2026. The monthly UNC Ambassadors Roundtable is a forum for leaders of UNC, UNC Member States and NNSC ambassadors to discuss various security topics related to the UNC’s mission, and seek opportunities to deepen collaboration between UNC, the Republic of Korea and UNC Member States. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luke Kern Choi)