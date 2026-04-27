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    UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Luke Kern Choi 

    United Nations Command

    Australian Lt. Gen. Scott Winter, deputy commander of United Nations Command, hosts the member states defense attaches following the Ambassadors Roundtable for discussions at Dragon Hill Lodge on U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 29, 2026. The monthly UNC Ambassadors Roundtable is a forum for leaders of UNC, UNC Member States and NNSC ambassadors to discuss various security topics related to the UNC’s mission, and seek opportunities to deepen collaboration between UNC, the Republic of Korea and UNC Member States. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Luke Kern Choi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 03:46
    Photo ID: 9647538
    VIRIN: 260429-A-BI411-4954
    Resolution: 5329x3553
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Luke Kern Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026
    UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026
    UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026
    UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026
    UNC Ambassadors Roundtable April 2026

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    UNC
    United Nations Command
    South Korea
    Republic of Korea (Korea, South)

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