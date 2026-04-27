Fitzgerald conducts routine operations

UU.S Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Sands, left, from Wyoming and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Phillip Bailey, from New Jersey, replace a faulty circuit card assembly for a close-in weapon system aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 00:49
|Photo ID:
|9647383
|VIRIN:
|260423-N-RP947-1272
|Resolution:
|4955x3303
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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