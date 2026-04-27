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    Fitzgerald conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fitzgerald conducts routine operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Angelo Gonzalez 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    UU.S Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Zachary Sands, left, from Wyoming and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Phillip Bailey, from New Jersey, replace a faulty circuit card assembly for a close-in weapon system aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2026. Fitzgerald is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Angelo Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 00:49
    Photo ID: 9647383
    VIRIN: 260423-N-RP947-1272
    Resolution: 4955x3303
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fitzgerald conducts routine operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Angelo Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Underway
    DDG 62
    Fitzgerald
    U.S Navy

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