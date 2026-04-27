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    USS Boxer Conducts Sulu Sea Transit [Image 2 of 7]

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    USS Boxer Conducts Sulu Sea Transit

    SULU SEA

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Sailor O'Rear 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Chris Sanderson, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21, observes the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) transiting the Sulu Sea from an MH-60S Sea Hawk, April 26, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9647239
    VIRIN: 260426-N-JB196-1060
    Resolution: 4238x2825
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: SULU SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Boxer Conducts Sulu Sea Transit [Image 7 of 7], by SR Sailor O'Rear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th MEU
    USS Boxer (LHD 4)
    HSC 21
    BOXARG
    Freedom of Navigation
    Archipelagic Transit

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