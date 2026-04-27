94th AAMDC hold a Hail and Farewell ceremony for Soldiers

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) participate in their unit’s 2026 3rd quarter Hail and Farewell ceremony held at the Sunset Lanai restaurant, located on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, April 24, 2026. The ceremony was meant to hail incoming Soldiers and farewell outgoing Soldiers while fostering unit cohesion and building camaraderie within the unit. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. 1st Class William A. tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subjects.)