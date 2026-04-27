Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass

260420-N-XH712-1006 CHICAGO, IL (APRIL 20, 2026) Members of the Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo brought live music and a masterclass to Moody Bible Institute. Celebrating legacy of Navy musicians and 250 years of naval service to our nation while connecting with students through performance, education, and outreach.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 16:02
|Photo ID:
|9646685
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-XH712-1006
|Resolution:
|6046x4837
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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