Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass

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260420-N-XH712-1006 CHICAGO, IL (APRIL 20, 2026) Members of the Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo brought live music and a masterclass to Moody Bible Institute. Celebrating legacy of Navy musicians and 250 years of naval service to our nation while connecting with students through performance, education, and outreach.