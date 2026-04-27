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    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass [Image 6 of 7]

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Novoa 

    Navy Band Great Lakes

    260420-N-XH712-1006 CHICAGO, IL (APRIL 20, 2026) Members of the Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo brought live music and a masterclass to Moody Bible Institute. Celebrating legacy of Navy musicians and 250 years of naval service to our nation while connecting with students through performance, education, and outreach.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 16:02
    Photo ID: 9646685
    VIRIN: 260420-N-XH712-1006
    Resolution: 6046x4837
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Robert Novoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass
    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass
    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass
    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass
    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass
    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass
    Navy Band Great Lakes Jazz Combo Moody Bible Institute Concert and Masterclass

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    navy music
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    NN250
    America 250
    50in250

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