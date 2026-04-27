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    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker [Image 9 of 9]

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    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Amelia Merriman 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The US Navy Band held a pinning ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard for Senior Chief Musician Sarah Blecker, from Fairbanks, Alaska. MUCS Blecker serves as the US Navy Band’s administrative chief.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 14:25
    Photo ID: 9646323
    VIRIN: 260424-N-AB123-1009
    Resolution: 5112x3413
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker
    Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker

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