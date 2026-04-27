The US Navy Band held a pinning ceremony at the Washington Navy Yard for Senior Chief Musician Sarah Blecker, from Fairbanks, Alaska. MUCS Blecker serves as the US Navy Band’s administrative chief.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 14:25
|Photo ID:
|9646323
|VIRIN:
|260424-N-AB123-1009
|Resolution:
|5112x3413
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pinning Ceremony for MUCS Sarah Blecker [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Amelia Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.