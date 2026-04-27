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    Florida Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing Launches SAAPM Campaign [Image 2 of 2]

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    Florida Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing Launches SAAPM Campaign

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock 

    125th Fighter Wing

    Shane Peacock, director of inspections for the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, ties a teal ribbon around a tree to serve as a constant visual symbol during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Mar. 31, 2026. SAAPM is observed every April to raise awareness, support survivors, and prevent sexual violence through education, community commitment, and proactive intervention. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 12:55
    Photo ID: 9645952
    VIRIN: 260331-Z-BX441-1003
    Resolution: 6313x4208
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Florida Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing Launches SAAPM Campaign [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jacob Hancock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SAAPM, SAAPM 2026, SAPR, tree tying, ribbon tying

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