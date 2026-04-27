(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Align the Pallet [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Align the Pallet

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Troy Wharton 

    314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Pfc. Dwayne Boateng with Forward Support Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division uses a breaker bar to align the pallet ensuring it is positioned correctly for loading supplies, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 26, 2026. Combined Resolve 26-07 brings together U.S. forces with partner and allied forces to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties through rigorous training that simulates the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy Wharton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 12:55
    Photo ID: 9645942
    VIRIN: 260427-A-FX977-1224
    Resolution: 13440x8960
    Size: 52.66 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Align the Pallet [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Troy Wharton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Align the Pallet
    Fuel Height
    Watching Horizon
    Final Check

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hohenfels
    JMRC
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    CombinedResolve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery