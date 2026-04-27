Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Dwayne Boateng with Forward Support Battery, 2nd Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division uses a breaker bar to align the pallet ensuring it is positioned correctly for loading supplies, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, April 26, 2026. Combined Resolve 26-07 brings together U.S. forces with partner and allied forces to enhance cooperation and strengthen ties through rigorous training that simulates the modern battlefield. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy Wharton)