Combat Diver Qualification Course Students Training in Key West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An instructor from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School assists a student, who is in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, during open-circuit scuba training at Flemming Key, Trumbo Point Annex, NAS Key West, Florida February 19, 2026. Students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)