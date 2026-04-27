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    Charlie Company TCCC [Image 3 of 7]

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    Charlie Company TCCC

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion are evaluated on Tactical Combat Casualty Care as part of their training on Parris Island, SC, April 27, 2026. Tactical Combat Casualty Care is an important part of training because it teaches recruits the basics on how to save a life in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9645181
    VIRIN: 042726-M-HQ355-1029
    Resolution: 5998x3999
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company TCCC [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Nicholas White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TCCC, Marine Corps, Parris Island, MCRDPI, Recruit Training

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