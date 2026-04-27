Charlie Company TCCC

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion are evaluated on Tactical Combat Casualty Care as part of their training on Parris Island, SC, April 27, 2026. Tactical Combat Casualty Care is an important part of training because it teaches recruits the basics on how to save a life in a combat scenario. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas White)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9645181
|VIRIN:
|042726-M-HQ355-1029
|Resolution:
|5998x3999
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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