SCSTC WESTPAC Delivers Course to Ships

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 13-24, 2026) Onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific delivered the advanced Air Intercept Controller (AIC) Intermediate course to supervisory AICs from USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), and USS Shoup (DDG 86). (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class James Dakis)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9645172
|VIRIN:
|260413-N-N0443-3005
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.2 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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