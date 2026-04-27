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    SCSTC WESTPAC Delivers Course to Ships

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    SCSTC WESTPAC Delivers Course to Ships

    JAPAN

    04.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Dakis 

    Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 13-24, 2026) Onboard Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific delivered the advanced Air Intercept Controller (AIC) Intermediate course to supervisory AICs from USS Dewey (DDG 105), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), and USS Shoup (DDG 86). (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class James Dakis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:26
    Photo ID: 9645172
    VIRIN: 260413-N-N0443-3005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SCSTC WESTPAC Delivers Course to Ships, by PO1 Jamie Dakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SCSTC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command
    SCSTC WESTPAC
    Surface Combat Systems Training Command Western Pacific

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