SCSTC WESTPAC Delivers Course to Ships

Date Taken: 04.13.2026 Date Posted: 04.28.2026 09:26 Photo ID: 9645172 VIRIN: 260413-N-N0443-3005 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 6.2 MB Location: JP

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