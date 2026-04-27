NSA Souda Bay Lake Agias Clean up COMREL

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NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 16, 2026) Sailors, personnel, and family members assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay participate in a community relations event cleaning Lake Agias in Chania, Greece, April 16, 2026. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Eder)