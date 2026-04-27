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    Combat Dive Qualification Course Training [Image 23 of 37]

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    Combat Dive Qualification Course Training

    NAS KEY WEST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2026

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    Students assigned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School who are in the Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course take part in open circuit training in a swimming pool at Flemming Key, Trumbo Point Annex, NAS Key West, Florida February 17, 2026. Students who attended the six-week course were qualified as basic military open-circuit and closed-circuit combat divers knowledgeable in waterborne surface infiltration and exfiltration tactics, techniques and procedures and qualified in waterborne operations including day and night ocean subsurface navigation swims, day and night infiltration dives, deep dives, search dives, diving physics, physiology and injuries, marine hazards, tides and currents. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 07:30
    Photo ID: 9644862
    VIRIN: 260217-A-OP908-6459
    Resolution: 3600x2810
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: NAS KEY WEST, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Combat Dive Qualification Course Training [Image 37 of 37], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SWCS
    CDQC
    SFUWO
    GoArmySOF
    Special Forces Diver
    SF Combat Diver

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