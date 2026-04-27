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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise [Image 2 of 6]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fidel Hernandez, left, a rifleman assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, talks with Philippines marines from Marine Battalion Landing Team 11 while conducting rehearsals for a live-fire drill during Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 05:26
    Photo ID: 9644781
    VIRIN: 260426-M-GL456-1048
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Caleb Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise

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