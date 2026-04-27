Balikatan 2026: U.S. Marines and Philippine marines conduct rehearsal for live-fire exercise

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Fidel Hernandez, left, a rifleman assigned to 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, talks with Philippines marines from Marine Battalion Landing Team 11 while conducting rehearsals for a live-fire drill during Exercise Balikatan 2026, April 26, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)