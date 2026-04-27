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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run [Image 17 of 17]

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Angela Claire De Guzman, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jade White, right, both hospital corpsmen, receive feedback from Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Chatman, a nurse corps officer, all with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, after conducting a blood transfusion during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. White is a native of Utah, De Guzman is a native of California and Chatman is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 04:44
    Photo ID: 9644729
    VIRIN: 260424-M-GL456-1619
    Resolution: 7657x5107
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: PALAWAN, PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Caleb Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run
    Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run

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