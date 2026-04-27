Balikatan 2026: U.S. Sailors conduct Valkyrie Run

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U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Angela Claire De Guzman, left, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Jade White, right, both hospital corpsmen, receive feedback from Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Chatman, a nurse corps officer, all with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin, after conducting a blood transfusion during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 24, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. White is a native of Utah, De Guzman is a native of California and Chatman is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Caleb Goodwin)