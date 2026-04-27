Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Ruiz, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Program, returns to cover with a training aid casualty during K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care at the Combined Military Working Dog Competition 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 23, 2026. The event allows competitors to demonstrate competencies in real-world war-fighting scenarios, combining advanced tactics and lifesaving procedures while reinforcing the overall readiness of joint and combined military working dog teams across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Martin Nalls)