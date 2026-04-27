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    Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026 [Image 6 of 6]

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    Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Martin Nalls 

    8th Army

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Ruiz, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, U.S. Marine Corps Military Working Dog Program, returns to cover with a training aid casualty during K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care at the Combined Military Working Dog Competition 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 23, 2026. The event allows competitors to demonstrate competencies in real-world war-fighting scenarios, combining advanced tactics and lifesaving procedures while reinforcing the overall readiness of joint and combined military working dog teams across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Martin Nalls)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 02:05
    Photo ID: 9644511
    VIRIN: 260423-A-HW561-1197
    Resolution: 3774x2521
    Size: 792.04 KB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Martin Nalls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Eighth Army's Military Working Dog Competition 2026
    Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026
    Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026
    Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026
    Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026
    Eighth Army's Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition 2026

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    TAGS

    lethality
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    Department of War
    Indo Pacific Command
    U.S. Army
    Strength in Alliance

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