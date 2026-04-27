Balikatan 2026: Task Force Saber projects combat power by conducting a long-range maritime air assault

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U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade take off during a long-range maritime air assault operation as part of Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Cagayan North International Airport, La-lo, Philippines, April 23, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)