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    Navy Region Hawaii conducts annual SAPR and Suicide Awareness Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 2 of 3]

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    Navy Region Hawaii conducts annual SAPR and Suicide Awareness Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii —Lt. Cmdr. Leah Teglovic, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s suicide prevention program manager, speaks to Sailors and civilians during the annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and Suicide Awareness Training held at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 27, 2026. The annual training is designed to foster a safe, resilient military community. The training covers consent, assault prevention, reporting options, and mental health support, including recognizing signs, understanding risk/protective factors, and promoting intervention. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and enables naval forces and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 21:07
    Photo ID: 9644204
    VIRIN: 260427-N-PW030-1023
    Resolution: 7058x4708
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Region Hawaii conducts annual SAPR and Suicide Awareness Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Region Hawaii conducts annual SAPR and Suicide Awareness Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii conducts annual SAPR and Suicide Awareness Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii conducts annual SAPR and Suicide Awareness Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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    Commander Navy Region Hawaii
    suicide awarenenss training
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