Navy Region Hawaii conducts annual SAPR and Suicide Awareness Training at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii —Lt. Cmdr. Leah Teglovic, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii’s suicide prevention program manager, speaks to Sailors and civilians during the annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) and Suicide Awareness Training held at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, April 27, 2026. The annual training is designed to foster a safe, resilient military community. The training covers consent, assault prevention, reporting options, and mental health support, including recognizing signs, understanding risk/protective factors, and promoting intervention. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii and enables naval forces and fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)