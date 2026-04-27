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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 17 of 17]

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" performs aerobatic maneuvers during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 26, 2026. The Thunderbirds highlight the coordination and skill required to maintain modern air superiority. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Rowell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 19:02
    Photo ID: 9643945
    VIRIN: 260426-F-PA306-5252
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.94 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Ashley Rowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house
    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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